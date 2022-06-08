More Free At-⁠Home COVID-⁠19 Tests Now Available Online

Every home in Minnesota can order four more free at-home COVID-⁠19 tests. These tests are available even if you have received free tests from the state in the past.

You can order your additional free tests through the Minnesota Department of Health HERE.

More than 100,000 Minnesotans have ordered their free COVID-19 tests since the program launched earlier this year.

In addition to the free at-home tests from the State of Minnesota, you can also get free test kits from the federal government by submitting an order HERE.

The CDC says that anyone who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should test five days after their exposure, or as soon as symptoms occur.

Additionally, private health insurance companies are required to cover the cost of up to eight at-home rapid tests per month per insured person, according to a new Biden administration rule.

In Minnesota, testing is also available at several local sites. You can find available test sites in your area from the Minnesota Department Health HERE.