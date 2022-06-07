Minnesota DNR Wants You to Take a Kid Fishing This Weekend

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking Minnesota adults to take a kid fishing this weekend.

The annual event allows adults to take a child fishing without having to buy a license.

Take a Kid Fishing weekend runs Friday through Sunday.

Adults who take a child 15-years-old or younger can fish on any lake or river without having to buy a license. The DNR is encouraging anglers to share photos and stories by uploading them using the DNR photo uploader link.

For an online map of piers and shore fishing sites click here.

5 Things All Minnesota Kids Did with Dandelions

Minnesota's Most Expensive AirBnB is $4,000 a Night