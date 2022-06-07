PETA Wants to Change Ham Lake, Minnesota to Yam Lake

A LETTER FROM PETA TO THE MAYOR OF HAM LAKE

On May 24th of 2021, PETA, People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals, sent a very friendly and kind letter to the Mayor of Ham Lake, Minnesota, asking him to consider changing the name of Ham Lake, Minnesota, to Yam Lake instead.

PETA was very serious and said that if he agreed to change the name, they promised to deliver candied yams for the people of the city to enjoy, in hopes of showing their goodwill in the request.

PETA PRESIDENT INGRID NEWKIRK

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said, "Pigs are smart, sensitive, wonderful individuals, so if we have a heart, we will leave their legs alone and choose yams over hams."

PETA's Letter to the Mayor of Ham Lake made some excellent points, including that not only are pigs good-natured, playful, affectionate, and sensitive, and they are treated in the most inhumane ways anyone can imagine their entire life, and we as humans do not have the right to eat them and other animals, as it is a form of human supremacy.

AFTER READING THE LETTER...

After reading their letter, they made some excellent points. It's incredibly cruel what we do to animals who can't speak for themselves; and in trying to create a better world, I can't disagree with them. Although I am someone who eats meat and grew up on a farm, I'm not so sure it's the right thing to do; I just grew up that way. As a child, I was horrified when I found out that the chicken we eat, was actually the same thing as a chicken that flies. I'll never forget that moment. I was terrified. Maybe that was the right emotion.

As it stands, it doesn't look like Ham Lake took the note too seriously, as nothing has been done, and I haven't found any documentation stating that there has been any consideration.

What do you think? Read PETA's letter, by clicking HERE, and see if you think they make some valid points.

