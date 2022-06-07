St. Cloud Fire Welcomes Two Recruits, Promotes Three Personnel

ST. CLOUD -- Several St. Cloud residents are wearing a new badge of honor.

The St. Cloud Fire Department held a Pinning Ceremony Tuesday afternoon to swear in two new recruits and promote three other personnel.

Fire Chief Matt Love says these days are special for the entire community.

The test was so competitive for these positions and we had such good people to choose from, there are no losers here. The community got come new officers and fire fighters and we are excited about it.

The department welcomed new firefighters Jesse Sillman and Justin Hattesohl, and promoted Ben Anderson and Kyle Gammell to Captain and Brett Young to Battalion Chief.

Love says these are the first promotions and hiring's he's made since joining St. Cloud six months ago.

This is my first group I've gotten to hire and first group of promotions, so this is historic for me. It's also nice to see the same guys I came on with when I joined St. Cloud be successful as well.

Love says with these additions, the department is close to becoming fully staffed. He says the have one fire fighter position and a fire apparatus operator position yet to fill.