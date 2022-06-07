Groundbreaking At Foley Wastewater Project

FOLEY -- The groundbreaking for the Foley wastewater connection was held Tuesday.

Foley city council and staff joined Benton County Commissioners and project engineers to break ground on the final lift station in the wastewater regionalization project with St. Cloud.

Project Engineer Jared Voge says once completed, the 12 inch pipe will move more than 1400 gallons of wastewater a minute to the St. Cloud regional wastewater treatment facility, more than 11 miles away.

The estimated $22.4 million project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2023.