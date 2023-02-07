Monster Jam Coming To Minneapolis February 18th and 19th

Monster Jam is returning to Minnesota on February 18th and 19th for a pair of shows at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Saturday, February 18th show is slated for a 7 p.m. start and a matinee start of 3 p.m. is set for Sunday, February 19th.

My five-year-old can't get enough of Monster Jam and monster trucks in general. He collects the trucks, knows all their names and even comes up with little theme songs for all of them when they roll into the 'arena' aka his bedroom.

We went to a Monster Jam show at the FargoDome last year, which is obviously a smaller venue than US Bank Stadium and accordingly the course and jumps were quite a bit smaller than you will find at a big stadium show.

Many fan favorite trucks are currently scheduled to appear at the Minneapolis stop including Max D, Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco, Bakugan Dragonoid, Mohawk Warrior, Velociraptor, Kraken and Soldier Fortune.

Tickets start at just $15 but be prepared for some ridiculous Ticketmaster fees on top of that price! I got my family three tickets for a total of $45 but after the 'convenience' fees the total came out to $96!! Just ridiculous.

In addition to the main show monster truck fans can also purchase a 'pit pass' that allows them onto the stadium floor before the show to check out the trucks and meet the drivers, along with other activities.

Grab your earplugs and head down to Minneapolis to check out the action next weekend!