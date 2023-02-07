Need a Summer Job? This Entertainment Spot Hiring 1600 People

Summer jobs. I remember when that was all I needed. To be honest, I miss those times. But anyway, if you are in the market for a summer job that is fun, seasonal, and gives you time outside and working with people, this job may be just for you!

Valleyfair in Shakopee is hiring seasonal workers. In fact, they are hiring A LOT of seasonal workers. 1600 people are needed for the upcoming season. I actually did this while I was going to college one summer. It was fun. I just did the weekends through September when they close down partially at the end of the season, but wished I had worked there for the summer. Everyone loved it and had a great time with each other. Great working conditions.

The positions vary too. There are ride operators, food and beverage workers, lifeguards and aquatics, security, and many more! Do you have a singing and dancing talent and experience? You could be part of the live shows that happen around the park. And how cool would it be to just hang out the entire summer at the water park? If you love being outside during the summer and working with families, the aquatic park would be perfect.

Valleyfair offers a competitive wage too. They are offering $17-$20 an hour, depending on experience. You do also have to be at least 16 years old.

This hiring event is happening for an entire week this month. According to a press release the hiring event takes place February 18-24. If you are interested, you can check out their jobs page.

Once you apply, they will call to set up an interview. There are some set times for interviews, but they are flexible with that if those times do not work with the applicant's schedule.

So, if you are looking for a great summer job, apply!

