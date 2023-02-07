Rice Woman Hurt in Crash in Mille Lacs County

ONAMIA (WJON News) -- A woman from Rice was hurt when the car she was riding in rolled.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 169 in Mille Lacs County near Onamia.

Fifty-three-year-old William McClure of Jenks, Oklahoma was driving south on the highway when the vehicle left the road and rolled.

McClure and his passenger, 52-year-old Elissa Brundy of Rice, were both taken to Onamia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

