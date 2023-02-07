Kites On Display Over Buffalo Lake This Saturday

Buffalo Chamber Of Commerce

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Colorful kites will fill the sky over Buffalo Lake in downtown Buffalo this Saturday.

The 5th Annual Kites On Ice runs from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Buffalo Chamber of Commerce
Chamber of Commerce Program Manager Suzanne O'Dell says the Minnesota Kite Society will be bringing a wide variety of kites.

We have a giant whale and giant octopus that are the size of a basketball court, they are huge, and we have some kites that are full kites that just roll on the ground...

There will be a precision sport kite team performing an aerial ballet with their kites.

O'Dell says your kids can also get a free kite for them to fly.

The Rotary Club here in Buffalo will be handing out well over 400 kites.  They are free and they'll be gone within an hour.

Other activities include dog sled rides, a cornhole tournament, food trucks, and a beer garden.

Buffalo Chamber of Commerce
