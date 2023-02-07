Check Out This Immersive Arcade 90-Minutes from St. Cloud

Rosedale Center Mall in Roseville is home to a new immersive experience that everyone in the family will enjoy.

Arcade Arena is a casual gaming environment that allows your team to relax in style. The business uses projection mapping technology, motion tracking cameras & LiDARs to bring video games to real life. When you participate you will physically interact with custom-built games by moving your body, using giant touch screens and traditional arcade controls.

While the bulk of the business is fun and games, the real message behind it all is connection. Arcade Arena's goal is to create with intent. They want their space to be for teams, families, and experience seekers to experience emotion, self-discovery and make memories. That's what the basis of team building is.

Arcade Arena has 10 multi-player games and is in the process of developing even more. Games range in duration from just over a minute to 40 minutes.

Standard bookings for 2 hours of play starts at $30, and booking the venue for a large group starts at $750. You are allowed to bring in your own food and drinks to enjoy while you play.

Check out more on Arcade Arena in Roseville online here.

