MN Animal Health Issues New Canine Influenza Rules

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The Minnesota Board of Animal Health is changing its guidance on canine influenza after case counts have slowed through the summer.

The Board has confirmed 106 cases of canine influenza in 10 counties since April, but only one since the middle of July.

The board now recommends owners follow these new rules:

Keep sick dogs and dogs known to have contact with infected dogs at home and isolated from other animals for 30 days.

Contact your veterinarian as soon as possible if your dog is sick.

Avoid direct dog-to-dog contact with dogs showing signs of respiratory illness.

If your dog is sick, wash your hands and change your clothes before interacting with other animals.

In addition, the Board of Animal Health reminds all owners this summer to keep a fresh supply of water available for their pets, a little shade, and keep an eye out for Harmful Algal Blooms when playing with their dog in open water.

For more information on canine influenza, find the details here.

