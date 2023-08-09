Minnesota Based Target Rolls Out Coffee Orders with Drive Up

Everybody is all about convenience recently. I don't know if that is a huge change, but it's definitely been a subject that has been more of a focus of almost everything. From retail shopping, to food to tickets for events and more.

Now, Target is making things even easier than they were before... that is, if you are a fan of Starbucks.

Starbucks has been available in Target stores for quite some time. And they are generally located very near the entrance/exit. So, it is pretty convenient. But now, they are making it even more convenient, especially if you are someone who shops Target online and uses the drive up feature to pick up their items. Target is now rolling out the new feature to order Starbucks along with your other items you get there using the drive up services.

So now, ordering Starbucks with your regular shopping may be an option if you don't want to go inside the door and wait in line to order your frappaccino or whatever else you may like.

I personally find it easier to just go inside the door and order my Starbucks... but I also don't have any sort of complicated order. I feel like if you are one of those people who likes really specific specialty drinks you may want to just go inside. But that's just my opinion.

