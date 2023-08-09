Freeport Woman Hurt in Stearns County Crash

MILLWOOD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Freeport woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

The crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 167 and Long Lake Road northwest of Freeport.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a pickup driven by 34-year-old Brian Nightingale of Holdingford was stopped on Lake Road, then entered the intersection and collided with a car heading south on County Road 167.

The driver of the car, 80-year-old Dorothy Austing of Freeport was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nightingale was not hurt.

11 Bad Laundry Habits to Break Immediately Save time, money, and frustration with these simple laundry life hacks.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.