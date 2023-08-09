Fabulous Armadillos To Rock Summertime By George Wednesday (TONIGHT)

The Fabulous Armadillos will play St. Cloud's Summertime By George concert series Wednesday night in what is typically one of the most popular performances of the summer.

Summer has gone by in a flash and (somehow) there are only two weeks left for Summertime By George, so if it is on your personal St. Cloud summer bucket list make sure you make plans post-haste!

The Armadillos have been one of the more beloved bands in the area since forming in 2006.

Summertime By George:

The idea of the Fabulous Armadillos started with a diverse group of musicians who came together to perform “themed” concerts at the Pioneer Place On Fifth Theater in St. Cloud, MN. Themes like “One Hit Wonders”, “Woodstock”, “Motown”, “Singer/Songwriters”, “Stadium Rock” and more. They have now played 100’s of themes at that theater as well as many regional venues in the Midwest and even in Mexico! Each show gaining them new fans and enjoying their brand of fun and entertaining, yet musically spot on performances. They have brought hundreds of special guests in for their theme shows comprising of local and national talent. COME OUT OF YOUR SHELL and see what everybody has been talking about!

Wednesday's opening act is acapella group The Half Steps, who will be making their first-ever appearance at Summertime By George.

For more than 26 years, the Half Steps have been entertaining audiences throughout Minnesota with their unique brand of a cappella music. Gary Zwack, Steve Wilson, Richard Witteman and Paul Fedor bring humor and tight harmonies to an eclectic catalogue of tunes – from Elvis to the Pointer Sisters.

Over the years, the Half Steps have gained a loyal following from performances at Joetown Rocks, Pioneer Place on Fifth, the Paramount Theatre, Millstream Arts Festival, with Collective Unconscious & friends for Beach Boys’ “Pet Sounds”, and more!