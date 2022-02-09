Woman Hurt in Highway 10 Rollover
CUSHING TOWNSHIP -- A young woman was hurt in a Morrison County crash Wednesday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 20-year-old Kirsten Trutwin of Browerville was taken to a Staples hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. in Cushing Township. The patrol says Trutwin was traveling west on Highway 10 when she lost control, left the roadway, and rolled into the ditch.
The road was snow or ice-covered at the time of the crash.