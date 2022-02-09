Cold Spring Updating Community Policing Agreement

COLD SPRING -- The Cold Spring police department is in the process of reviewing and updating their community policing agreement.

Police Chief Jason Blum says the agreement will be similar to the ones adopted in St. Cloud and Stearns County, but designed it to fit the needs of their smaller community.

Blum says the group has been working on this agreement for a few month and have had some great conversations.

They've been really good discussions and I think it's been learning on both sides on what the public's perception is on what we do or the complaint process. So we've been trying to explain how we do our job and educate the public and it's come with good discussion.

Blum says the group will meet again next week to continue to workout the details of the agreement.

Once the document is completed it will be presented to the city council and then signed by everyone involved.

Blum says they are hoping to present the new agreement to the council sometime next month.