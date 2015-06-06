Missed Opportunities, Former Twins Burn Minnesota in Loss

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Twin Carlos Gomez 's big day led the Milwaukee Brewers over Minnesota 4-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Gomez finished the game 4-for-4 at the plate, including a two-run double that gave the Brewers a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning.

The Twins had plenty of chances to have big innings against another former Twin, Milwaukee starter Matt Garza , but squandered their chances. The Twins had an opportunity to take the lead in the fifth inning with the bases loaded and nobody out, but Aaron Hicks popped out to second and Danny Santana hit into an inning-ending double play.

Garza finished the game allowing only one run on six hits through seven innings.

Second baseman Brian Dozier brought the Twins to within one run in the eighth with his 11th home run of the season -- a solo shot to the left field bleachers to make the score 3-2.

But Gomez burned the Twins again in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single to make the score 4-3 in favor of the Brewers.

With the loss, the Twins fall to 32-23 on the season and are in jeopardy of getting swept by Milwaukee tomorrow as Mike Pelfrey (4-2) makes the start for Minnesota against Mike Fiers (2-4) at 1:10 p.m.