Missed Connections! Lonely MN Grandpa ‘Looking For Grandma’s Friendship’

It's time for another edition of Central Minnesota's Missed Connections! Thanks, Craigslist! This missed connection is more of a personal want ad more than a missed connection, either way, we should do our best at helping out this lonely grandpa.

According to the missed connection post on Craigslist, the poster is an older gentleman in relatively good shape, 5'5 145lbs, looking for some friends that are a little older.

Maybe romance will ensue? Maybe it will end in friendship? Either way, this grandpa seems lonely.

While we don't know much else about 'grandpa' I would hope he is a friendly person, but maybe a little shy.

I know it can be tough when we reach a certain age to put ourselves out there either for friendship or something else, but it takes courage to do it, and after the last two years with the pandemic, it has been tough for plenty of people to do that.

According to the World Health Organization, WHO, in March they cited that in the first year of the pandemic the "global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by a massive 25%." That's really alarming!

I wish 'grandpa' good luck in finding a 'grandma for friendship or more'.

(If you are responding to any online post, please use your best judgment and have a plan in place for safety purposes, you can learn more about safety conducting in-real-life meetings by going here)

