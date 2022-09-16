Last week was when the Minnesota DNR launched their 2022 Fall Color Report. It's a fantastic report to really let Minnesotans, or those traveling here to see fall colors, when a prime time to go on a drive is and see where the best colors are located for this week.

Did you know there are 75 state parks in Minnesota? If you didn't, now you do. How the fall color report works, is each of the state parks here in this great state, all 75, gives an update of the color progress to give those seeking the beauty of autumn an opportunity to see it when the view is at it's most vivid.

Currently looking at the Fall Color Report most of Minnesota is still pretty green. There are a few patches showing maybe a little color change.

Minnesota Valley State Recreation Area in Jordan, MN is one of those areas showing a slight change and had this to say in their report to the MN DNR

Where to go

Take a walk along the River Trail for some possible beginning of color along with some early migration What you'll see

Fall flowers are beginning to bloom and waterfowl are abundant as they prepare to migrate south. Sumac leaves are starting to turn red.

There are a couple of other places reporting similar to this, telling me that we have a little bit yet to go for the fall colors but it will happen sooner than we think. One week it'll feel like there's no fall colors then, boom, it's everywhere.

Join me on the journey each week as I keep track here in the St. Cloud area with my own color report. Taking pictures every Thursday of trees by where I live in town, with updates each week to see if we are getting changes too.

Here's this weeks look:

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Still pretty green. But we will take a look again next week and see where we are at. Until then, have a fantastic week!

