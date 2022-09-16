NFL Slime Time: Watch Vikings Coach Get Covered In Green Slime

The Vikings are riding high after their Week One win over the Green Bay Packers at US Bank Stadium. First, we saw Kirk Cousins emphatically give out game balls to the team's executives:

Justin Jefferson had a MONSTER game for the Vikings in the win over the Packers, hauling in nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Despite the huge performance, Giants running back Saquon Barkley was named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Week by the NFL after gaining 164 yards on 18 carries in the Giants' win over Tennessee.

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

However, JJ was not left empty-handed as he was awarded the week's NVP award- Nickelodeon Valuable Player. The children's television network even sent a package to the Vikings' training facility in Eagan that included a couple of slime-themed hats, a trophy for Jefferson and a box of green, oozing slime to be dumped on Jefferson's head.

If you aren't a child of the 80's/90's, Nickelodeon has been 'sliming' people for nearly half a century. It started as a prank on various Nickelodeon shows but has evolved into an honor for those who wear the green goop upon their head.

Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards - Show Adam Sandler Gets Slimed- Getty Images loading...

Like any good coach, Vikings first year leader Kevin O'Connell offered to 'take one for the team' and allowed himself to be slimed on camera:

The Vikings will look to keep the good vibes going on Monday night when they take on the Eagles in Philadelphia. Vikings football can be heard on AM 1240 and FM 95.3 WJON all season long.