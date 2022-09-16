We've all seen those cute otter videos, but just in case you haven't:

With videos as seen above, it's easy to believe that otters are cute, friendly and to think that maybe they'd make a great pet?

I have a hard time believing this guy thought it the other day while he was surfing off the coast of Santa Cruz, California. While out on the water he had a surprise when a pregnant Otter decided she should take a rest on his surfing board. He tried to get the mama-to-be off the board, but she was not having it as you can see in video taken by his surfing buddies.

(Please be cautious watching video, as there are adult words used)

The surfer did eventually get his board back and the pregnant otter went on her way, but it is a good reminder that animals in the wild are just that, wild. Be cautious with any wildlife, even in Minnesota. After seeing this I was curious about river otters and if they'd be nicer, but also wanted to know if there had been any attacks around the state.

The last reported one I found was back in 2018 with the full story HERE and it goes to show you just never know. Generally, it doesn't sound like they are a threat to humans but as reported by Critter Control, quote,

Like most wildlife, otters may be hostile when confronted. The pests can grow up to 4 feet long and weigh up to 30 pounds. If an otter feels threatened, its heavy, muscular body and sharp claws are enough to overpower pets and small children. Otters can transmit rabies to humans and pets.

Don't get me wrong I find them as cute as the next person, and will take pictures and video if I see any being playful. As for petting them and getting close, I'll do that at a petting zoo here on out, just to be safe. But to end on a good note, here's a couple cute pictures of different types of otters to enjoy.

Photo by Christina Victoria Craft on Unsplash Sea Otter Photo by Christina Victoria Craft on Unsplash loading...

Photo by Kedar Gadge on Unsplash Sea otters Photo by Kedar Gadge on Unsplash loading...

This kind of otter is what we find in Minnesota, the River Otter:

Photo by Tom Wheatley on Unsplash River Otter Photo by Tom Wheatley on Unsplash loading...

