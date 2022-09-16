With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?

If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported the lawsuit that was filed in court against co-founder Robert Earl and his company Earl Enterprises. Celebrity co-founder Guy Fieri wasn't listed on the lawsuit according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports that:

The Chicken Guy website also doesn't list a location at the Mall of America that is coming soon.

It's not looking good for Minnesota getting a Chicken Guy, but we may have solved the age-old riddle of what came first, clear it's the egg at this point after Chicken Guy never came to the MOA.

