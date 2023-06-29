Miranda Lambert Recently Donated $5K To This MN Animal Shelter

MUTT NATION

Country Music Superstar Miranda Lambert is a huge lover of animals. Through her 'Mutt Nation Foundation, she recently teamed up with Tractor Supply Company to donate a quarter million dollars in grants to shelters across America through the 'Mutts Across America Foundation.'

Get our free mobile app

MINNESOTA WINNER NAMED

A $5,000 donation was made to a shelter or foster care program in every single state and Miranda's Mutt Nation recently announced the winners. There was no application process. Miranda's Mutt Nation did its own research and surprised the winners with the grants. Mutts Across America has supported more than 350 shelters with over 1.5 million dollars in grants.

The selection criteria were based on:

Adoption rates

Volunteerism

Fiscal responsibility

Community presence

High activity and fundraising

Website and social media presence

Advocacy

Specialty

Getty Images/Rick Diamond / Staff Getty Images/Rick Diamond / Staff loading...

GREAT RIVER RESCUE IN BEMIDJI MINNESOTA

This year, Minnesota's chosen organization was Great River Rescue in Bemidji. Great River Rescue has been around since 1977. Their current facility is located on Carr Lake Road and was built in the year 2000.

GREAT RIVER RESCUE SIDEWALK SALE THIS WEEKEND

If you are in the area, they are having a Summer Sidewalk Sale this Saturday, July 1st, 2023, from 10 am until 3 pm at the Great River Rescue location. The event will have new and used pet supplies for sale, as well as kennels and crates, leashes, harnesses, sweaters, pet beds, and various household items.

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)