Five Nights of Fireworks in Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- It's the 4th of July weekend, which means you will have plenty of opportunities to get out and watch some spectacular fireworks shows.

There are at least seven different shows happening in central Minnesota spread out over five consecutive nights.

Friday, June 30th

-- At the St. Cloud Rox game. The minor league team is at home on Friday night and are hosting their Military Appreciation Night. There will be fireworks after the game is over. The Rox have fireworks after every Friday night home game throughout the season.

Saturday, July 1st

-- At Big Birch Lake. The fireworks will be launched from Grassy Island. This is a fundraiser for the Melrose, Freeport, and Grey Eagle Fire Departments.

Sunday, July 2nd

-- At Bowlus Fun Day. The city celebration also includes a Polka Mass, a parade, and games throughout the day.

Monday, July 3rd

-- At Pearl Lake near Kimball. The Pearl Lake Lake Association will have a boat parade at 7:00 p.m. followed by the fireworks at dusk.

-- At Joetown Rocks in St. Joseph. The annual concert begins at 6:00 p.m. with the Killer Vees playing right before the fireworks begin.

Tuesday, July 4th

-- At St. Cloud. The 77th annual fireworks show includes food and music in both Hester Park and Wilson Park.

-- At Annandale's annual 4th of July celebration will begin on Friday and run through Tuesday. The fireworks show is the culmination of five days of fun.

