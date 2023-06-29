It’s Time! Mr. Twisty Celebrates 4th of July with Signature Tasty Treat
GIVE ME THAT CONE!
It's that time of year! Where red, white, and blue not only help us celebrate our nation's Independence but where you can get your patriotic googly-eyed ice cream cones at Mr. Twisty's!
YUMMY YUMMY IN MY TUMMY
It's an absolutely delicious combination of vanilla ice cream between layers of frozen raspberry and cherry ice, of course, with the signature googly eyes. It's one of my all-time summer favorites and it's around only for a limited time.
PUP CUP ANYONE?
Of course, you might have to take care of your best friend with a pup cup with googley- eyes too...(Remove before giving to your dog). You should probably make sure your dog can have this treat before giving them one. It's hard for me to eat anything without sharing it with my little Gloria. She's got her own little googley-eyes!
ICE CREAM CAKES AND MORE
You can also get your patriotic ice cream cakes for a limited time. When I checked the website, they were not available for pre-order so you may have to check to see if they are going to have them available this year; but even if they don't, they still offer amazing, tasty ice cream cakes that cost approximately $22.
MR. TWISTY MENU
Just look at the long list of deliciousness Mr. Twisty offers:
- Burgers
- Hotdogs
- Chicken sticks
- Fries
- Strawberry Shortcake
- Hot fudge sundaes
- Peanut fudge parfaits
- Banana splits
- Ice cream cakes
- Slices of ice cream cakes
- Take home pints and quarts
- Turtle sundaes
- Fluffy Unicorns
- Twisters
- Shakes
- Slushies
- Rootbeer floats and so much more!
Mr Twisty has locations in Sartell and St. Cloud, and you can also find their Mr. Twisty at area events, and even hire them for your own. Enjoy Mr. Twisty while you can during our nice, not summertime weather.