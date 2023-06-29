Two People Hurt in Rollover On Interstate 94

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a single-car crash in Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 94 near Clearwater.

A car driven by 19-year-old Abrianna Sachs of Annandale was going east when she lost control and rolled into the right ditch on top of the guardrail.

Sachs and her passenger, 21-year-old Joshua Odden of St. Cloud, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

