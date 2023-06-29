Two Bodies Found inside Home in Northern Minnesota

PILLAGER (WJON News) -- Law enforcement is investigating after two bodies were found inside a home in northern Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says on Monday at 10:00 a.m. they got a call for a welfare check at a home in rural Pillager.

Deputies found the bodies of a 63-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man inside the home.

Autopsies are scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

The identities and relationship of the two people who died are being withheld until family members can be notified.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting the Cass County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

