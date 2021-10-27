Thursday, October 28th is Miracle Treat Day at participating Dairy Queen locations all across Minnesota and the country. While we enjoy our favorite Blizzard treats, Dairy Queen will be donating to Children's Miracle Network:

For every Blizzard Treat sold on Miracle Treat Day at participating DQ locations, $1 or more will be donated to your local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Each year, the DQ system donates millions to local children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. All contributions are made to local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to directly help kids in your community.

Get our free mobile app

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada, where more than 10 million sick and injured kids visit every year. One thing that Miracle Treat Day helped fund in Minnesota was a state-of-the-art therapy pool for kids at Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul.

Lots of locations are participating in Miracle Treat Day across central Minnesota this year. Here is a list of a few you can hit up to get a Blizzard and help kids in need:

For more information on Miracle Treat Day, and to find a participating location near you visit DQ online.

Take a Look at Upsala's New Lighthouse VRBO

North Shore & Gunflint 2021 Fall Colors