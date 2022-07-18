Nothing is better on a hot summer day than ice cream! Here is where Yelp suggests we cool off around the St. Cloud area.

1. Mr. Twisty - St. Cloud and Sartell

Now with two locations, in St. Cloud and Sartell. Mr. Twisty is number one on this list for a reason, it's a staple in the area. I love the two little sugar candy eyes they put on their cones. It really gives your ice cream personality!

2. Insomnia Cookies - St. Cloud

This late-night cookie shop is also known for great ice cream creations. You can even have them make you an ice cream sandwich out of the cookies! One of their newest creations is a root beer float-flavored cookie sandwich. Sounds perfect on a hot summer day.

3. Cold Stone Creamery - St. Cloud and Sartell

From waffle cones to ice cream cakes, Cold Stone has you covered in two locations in the St. Cloud area. Also, they recently added Silk dairy-free ice cream options for those of us who struggle with food allergies.

4. Jupiter Moon Ice Cream - St. Joseph

Jupiter Moon started as a mobile ice cream cart, and now has a brick-and-mortar location on Minnesota Street in St. Joseph. Only at Jupiter Moon will you find some truly unique ice cream flavors like Spicy Mango, Bluebarb Pie (blueberry rhubarb), Banana Blondie and more. It is all made on site, and they are also great about offering ice cream that caters to food allergies.

5. Crumbl Cookies - Rivertown Village Shopping Center St. Cloud

Mainly known for their cookie selection, Crumbl Cookies also has ice cream flavors like the brownie fudge, peanut butter brittle, and raspberry cheesecake. Who doesn't love two desserts in one place?

6. Sweet Escape - Annandale

Sweet Escape in Annandale not only serves up delicious ice cream, but they also sell spa items and chocolates as well. It's a great place to relax and unwind with a sweet treat.

7. Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steak Burgers - St. Cloud

In addition to mouth-watering steak burgers, Freddy's offers custard sundaes and shakes. They also have Oreo cookie custard sandwiches as well.

8. Grilled Cravings & Quality Ice Cream - St. Joseph

Grilled Cravings & Quality Ice Cream offers great food, as well as some of the best ice cream in the area to cool you down. Sundaes, bowls, or cones, they're ready to serve you.

9. CherryBerry Yogurt Bar - St. Cloud

Looking for a cool treat with a little tang to it? CherryBerry is the place to go. Pick your flavors, and add your favorite toppings for a frozen treat that is 100% customized to you.

10. Nelson Brothers Sweet Shop - Clearwater

Located inside the Clearwater Travel Plaza, you can create your favorite sundaes, shakes, and malts from the classic vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and caramel flavors. In a cone or in a dish, it's going to be just how you like it!

What's your favorite place to get ice cream in the area? Share it with us on our app!

