Get a $50 Tattoo For a Good Cause in St. Cloud Sept. 17th

Get some fresh ink in St. Cloud and help a good cause in the process with Fresh Skin Tattoos in Downtown. Fresh Skin is hosting "Get Tattooed for a Cause" on Saturday September 17th starting at 10 AM:

Get a $50 tattoo in support of a good cause. A portion of the proceeds is being donated to three local charities to help people who suffer mental illness, families who are going through cancer treatment, and our veterans in the community. We are also offering pride tattoos for anyone in the area supporting Saint Cloud pride week.

The local charities that are benefiting from this event include INDY Foundation, Beautiful Minds, and Mike Mills.

All the tattoos are 2x2 inches and predesigned, but color can be added to the cancer ribbons and the Autism acceptance design. Appointments will be first come-first serve with the ability to be placed on a waitlist and notified when you’re spot in line is coming up.

Check out the flash design options that will be available for the event below, and follow Fresh Skin Tattoos on Facebook for further updates.

