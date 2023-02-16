Authentic Mexican Ice Cream Shop Coming to Waite Park

There's soon going to be a new place to satisfy your sweet tooth in Waite Park. Catalina's Michoacana is a new business getting ready to open in the area.

We’re so excited to announce that Catalina’s Michoacana is coming soon to Waite Park Minnesota! We’ve been working really hard to make this dream come true and each day we’re getting closer and closer to our grand openening.

Catalina's Michoacana will be offering treats like Aguas Frescas, Dorilocos, Tostilocos, Fresas Con Crema (strawberries and cream), Elote, and homemade authentic Mexican ice cream. Is your mouth watering yet? Because mine sure is!

Catalina's Michoacana shared on Facebook that they don't have a set opening date, yet, but they do have an address listed as 262 2nd Ave S, Waite Park which is the area by Pizza Ranch, across from Kohls.

I grew up in Long Prairie, which has a strong and vibrant Mexican population and I loved stopping into the Mexican grocery stores in the summer to pick up a sweet treat to cool off. I can't wait for this business to open in Waite Park to get a taste once again.

Be sure to follow Catalina's Michoacana on Facebook for updates on their opening.

