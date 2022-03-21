Minnesota’s Schwan’s Changing Its Name to Yelloh!

MARSHALL — The Schwan's man is getting a makeover, including a new name.

Schwan's Home Delivery has announced the company is changing its name to Yelloh.

Yelloh will continue to operate under the ownership of the Schwan family and remain headquartered in Minnesota as it has for 70 years.

The transition to Yelloh will begin immediately and is expected to be fully implemented by the beginning of 2023.

Get our free mobile app

Current Schwan’s Home Delivery operations will proceed uninterrupted while the transition to Yelloh is applied to food packaging, delivery vehicles, uniforms, signage, print materials, digital and social media properties, and more.

Current customers will continue to receive delivery from the brand’s local team members in the company’s iconic yellow vehicles.