Minnesota’s Mega Millions Winners Claim Their Prize

ROSEVILLE -- The winners of the Mega Millions jackpot in Minnesota have come forward to claim their prize.

The Minnesota State Lottery says the married couple selected the cash option worth approximately $66.9 million before required tax withholdings.

This is the largest prize claimed so far under Minnesota’s new anonymity law.

The jackpot-winning ticket was bought at Holiday Stationstores, located at 14350 Xkimo St. NW in Ramsey. The business earned a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This is Minnesota’s first Mega Millions jackpot winner since Minnesota joined the game in 2010.

The couple says they have told some relatives and co-workers and started making plans for their future. To help navigate their new life as lottery winners, they took time to assemble a team that includes a lawyer, financial advisor and an accountant before they claimed the prize. They said that their immediate plans are “typical.” They would like to purchase a house and a car, and travel.