Predatory Offender From Eden Valley Accused of Sexual Assault

ST. CLOUD -- An Eden Valley man who court records show is a registered predatory offender is now accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

Thirty-four-year-old Jessee Kuhns is charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 16-and-17-years-old while being more than three years older than the victim.

According to the complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, Kuhns was in a position of power over the 16-year-old boy and used that power to manipulate the boy into agreeing to sex acts with him.

The sexual assault allegedly occurred last month at Kuhn's home. The boy told investigators that he didn't know what to do because he didn't want to see Kuhns get mad and that he had seen Kuhns have angry outbursts before.

Court records allege after the assault took place, Kuhns told the boy not to say anything because he was already on a "list".

According to the charging complaint, Kuhns gave a statement to authorities that he knew the boy is 16-years-old and admitted to the assault.

