SCTCC Baseball Update – April 27, 2022

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES BASEBALL RECAP

(Tuesday April 26th)

STCTCC CYCLONES 9 MN. STATE CT SPARTANS 5

(Game #1)

The Cyclones defeated their rivals the Fergus Falls Spartans, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles. This gave their pitcher good support to work with. Their starting pitcher Chris Lessman a freshman righty from New London-Spicer High School threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, four runs, issued two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Carson Geislinger a freshman righty from Eden Valley-Watkins High School threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Carter Dox a freshman righty from Aitkin High School threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he gave up three walks, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones were led on offense by eight players that collected hits, including four that had multi-hit games. Drew Beier a sophomore from Foley High School went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Wessel a freshman from Paynesville Area High School went 2-for-5 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Peyton Winter a freshman from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice bunt for two RBIs. John Deschamps a freshman from Centro High School Puerto Rico went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Frank Fernandez a freshman from Keys Gate Charter School Florida went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Peter a freshman from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa went 3-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Austin Kantola had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Dylan Haskamp a sophomore from Sauk Centre High School went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Joel Torres Rivera a freshman for Manuel Cruz Maceira High School Puerto Rico had a sacrifice bunt. Preston Schlegel a freshman from Big Lake High School went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher Brock Depute threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, and he recorded three strikeouts. Daniel Buendorf threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two walks, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Mike Short, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Daniel Buendorf went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Cal Schmitz went 1-for-4 and he some a run and Noah Aufdengarten earned a walk and he scored a run. Max Brommerich scored a run and Jackson Morten and Wyatt Halvorson both earned a walk.

MN. STATE CT SPARTANS 7 STCTC CYCLONES 6

(Game #2)

The Spartans come back in game two of their double header, they collected nine hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Will Hoermenanz, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Wyatt Halvorson threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Mike Short closed it out, he threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Ty Kargar, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Dylan Kertken went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Aufdengarten went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Max Brommerich went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he scored a run. Mike Short went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Cal Schmitz went 2-for-3 he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Christian Norby was credited for an RBI and Daniel Buendorf went 1-for-3.

The Cyclones starting pitcher Dylan Haskamp a sophomore from Sauk Centre High School. He threw three innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Boysen a freshmen from Rochester John Marshall High School threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cyclones were led on offense by their third baseman Drew Beier, he went

4-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored three runs. Cyclones first baseman Carter Wessel went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Cyclones catcher Austin Kantola went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Center Fielder Jackson Peter went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Cyclones outfielder Preston Schlegel earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Peyton Winter second baseman earned a walk and he scored a run and right fielder Frank Fernandez earned a walk and he scored a run.