Emmer: Marijuana Decisions Should Be Left to the States

The decriminalization of marijuana has been a topic of discussion at the Federal level. Congressman Tom Emmer joined me on WJON this week. He says he voted against the More Act earlier this month in the House because it would have released from prison anyone who has ever been convicted of a crime related to marijuana and expunged their record without review. Emmer says under the Step Act there was a more thoughtful approach where an appropriate judge would review each case to determine whether it's worthy of expungement.

The Ukraine/Russia war continues in Ukraine. Congressman Emmer says the current administration should be giving Ukraine more support. He says Ukraine isn't asking for troops but are asking for weapons to defend themselves which includes jets that they will fly themselves. Emmer says we should be helping them as much as we can. He says Russia dropping mines in the Black Sea is in direct violation with our NATO relationship. Emmer says:

If we sit back and do not help President Zelensky and the Ukrainians against the Russians, I fear what could happen next.

