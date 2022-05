FOLEY -- The Foley area clean-up day is coming this Saturday.

The Foley Boy Scout Troop Ten sponsors the spring cleanup Saturday from 8-noon at the old waste-water treatment site on Broadway avenue South.

For a small fee, the boy scouts will help you unload your old furniture, appliances, electronics, car tires, batteries, and more.

For a list of items accepted and the fees, click here.