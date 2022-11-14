Minnesota’s Deer Harvest Numbers are Down in 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota hunters harvested fewer deer so far this year.

The muzzleloader season is still ahead, but the number of deer harvested through the archery hunt and the firearms season are down significantly compared to 2021.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been 117,557 deer taken up to this point. Last year's overall totals include the muzzleloader season which finished with 184,698 deer harvested in the state of Minnesota.

For a closer look at the numbers, check out the DNR's Deer Management website.

