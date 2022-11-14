Joining The Minnesota Vikings Bandwagon? Here’s What To Expect

What a ride it has been so far for the Minnesota Vikings this season. The team currently boasts an 8-1 record and all but one of their wins has seen the final score within eight points or less.

Sunday's win at Buffalo was just the latest cardiac incident-inducing game, with Minnesota coming back for an improbable 33-30 overtime win over the Bills.

Interested in jumping on the bandwagon for the rest of the season? Here's what to expect.

1. EXCITEMENT

Heading into the week's game, Vikings fans have allowed themselves to get excited for the game ahead. After all, the team is on a winning streak. With great hubris we anticipate the kickoff.

2. JUBILATION

The first drive of the game has typically been very successful for this year's team. Make sure not to get too far in front of your skis early in the game. There is still a long way to go.

3. FRUSTRATION

The middle quarters have not been kind to the Vikings this season and the team has typically found its way to either be trailing or clinging to a lead heading into the fourth quarter. This is okay, the formula has been working so far!

4. ACCEPTANCE

Toward the end of the game it is totally normal to just be okay with the Vikings losing. "Can't win 'em all," you might say to yourself. However, DO NOT turn off the game just yet. The best may be yet to come.

5. HOPE

A late interception... an impossible catch... a big running play. Anything can happen and this season almost everything has. These are the moments that make you believe that there's a chance to experience

6. MORE FRUSTRATION

A ref knocks down a Vikings defensive back who looked poised to get an interception. Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph misses an extra point. The officials allow the other team to have 12 men on the field... all of these things will drive you nuts and make you swear that there is a conspiracy against the Vikings happening.

Now, in every other Vikings season, this is where the story would end. Just mind-boggling frustration until the game ends and you swear to yourself you would never watch another game as long as you lived.

This year has been different. There’s one more weird step this year and I’m not used to it.

7. JOY

As Vikings fans we are used to these forces of fate conspiring against us. But this season the lucky rabbit's foot has been on the Vikings' side. Whether its a fumble in the end zone by the opposing quarterback, a Vikings defensive back simply taking the ball away from an opposing wide receiver or an interception in the red zone, this team has had a knack for making the big play at the right time.

Enjoy the ride.