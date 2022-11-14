Minnesota Awarded $8.25 Million in Multistate Google Settlement

Minnesota Awarded $8.25 Million in Multistate Google Settlement

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Google has reached a settlement with Minnesota and 39 other states worth nearly $400 million.

Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that Minnesota will receive $8.25 million in the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history.

According to court records, starting in at least 2014, Google broke consumer protection laws by misleading users about the collection and use of their location data.

Get our free mobile app

Documents show the company was still tracking and recording people’s movements even when they asked it not to by creating a Web & App Activity setting separately from the Location History setting. That data was then used to make detailed user profiles and create targeted ads.

In addition to the payout, the settlement requires Google to be more transparent by making controls more user-friendly and providing more information when people turn settings on and off. The company will also be limited in the data it can collect and store from users.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: attorney general, google settlement, Keith Ellison, minnesota, multistate lawsuit, privacy data, st. paul
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports