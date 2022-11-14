Sartell Choice Award Winners Announced

SARTELL (WJON News) - Several Sartell businesses and residents were recognized last week.

Get our free mobile app

The Sartell Chamber & Hospitality and Visitors Service hosted their annual Sartell Choice Awards Thursday.

Nominees were recognized for their volunteerism and involvement within the Sartell community.

The winners were :

The Waters Church - Large Business of the Year

Second Street Coffeehouse - Small Business of the Year

Dr. Mitch Kuhl - Healthcare Professional of the Year

Jill Ambrosier - Education Professional of the Year

Peggy Vagle - Sartell Citizen of the Year.

The event was held at The Waters Church in Sartell.