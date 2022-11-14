Residents Encouraged To Shop Local With Downtown St. Cloud Event

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - You're encouraged to get out an shop local next week in downtown St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Downtown Alliance is partnering with downtown shops, restaurants and services for Shop Small Saturday.

Downtown Planning & Development Director Tyler Bevier says the event is a rewards program for local shopping.

We're going to have postcards at participating businesses and if you spend $200 locally you will be entered to win a merchandise gift basket as you shop your way through downtown St. Cloud.

Bevier says shoppers will earn stamps on their postcards for every $10 they spend. He says events like this are a great way to highlight what locally owned businesses have to offer.

I think that's what's great about events, it brings a non-traditional customer into your business. There are such a variety of businesses in downtown St. Cloud and this is a great way to get them in for the first time.

Postcards will be available at participating businesses.

Shop Small Saturday takes place next Saturday, November 26th, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. in downtown St. Cloud.