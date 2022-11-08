The Minnesota Vikings are taking a bar tour this fall and they plan on stopping at a local VFW as part of their 'Salute to Service Bar Tour'. The Monticello VFW will be hosting the stop next Thursday.

At the tour stop in Monticello, fans will get the chance to "win Vikings tickets and Salute to Service merchandise, participate in live interviews and other exclusive activations" according to the event invite on social media.

Super Bowl 50 Preview Getty Images loading...

Also, the event lists that Vikings legend and former Quarterback Todd Bouman will be in attendance from 6:30 - 7:30 pm.

The event also hints that there MAY be players and or Vikings Cheerleaders attending the Salute to Service bar tour this fall, but that is always subject to change.

The event itself is scheduled to run two hours from 6:30 - 8:30 pm, coinciding with Amazon's Thursday Night Football, a match-up that will see NFC North foe, the Green Bay Packers, hosting the Tennessee Titans.

It's a fun time to be a Vikings fan right now, as they are 7-1, in first place in the NFC North, and the team just seems to find ways to win close games. (You should note I am a lifelong Vikings fan so I know the other shoe could drop at any moment)

November is the NFL's Salute to Service month, where each team takes time to focus their energy on US Veterans and current servicemen and women. You can learn more about that effort by heading here.

Restaurants the St. Cloud Area Lost in 2022