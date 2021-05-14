Minnesota Vikings Announce 2021 Preseason Schedule

One day after the regular season schedule was announced, the Vikings revealed their three-game preseason schedule for 2021.

The NFL has has expanded the regular season fo 17 games this year, the first change since the league expanded the schedule from 14 to 16 games in 1978. As a result, the number of preseason games is dropping from four to three. Each team will still have one bye week during the regular season. For the Vikings, that will come in week 7.

Minnesota Vikings 2021 Preseason Schedule

WEEK 1: August 13th or 14th - Denver at Minnesota (Time TBA)

The Vikings will open the regular season on Sunday, September 12th against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Minnesota Vikings 2021-22 Schedule

WEEK 1: SUN 9/12 - Minnesota at Cinncinati (Noon CT)

Will the Vikings be a contender in 2021? Will Aaron Rodgers still be wearing a Packers uniform? Will Justin Fields make an impact as Chicago's new quarterback? Will Detroit still be Detroit?