Minnesota Unemployment Rate Sinks to 1.8%

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's unemployment rate has sunk to another new historic low.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the rate ticked down two-tenths of a point to 1.8 percent in June, which is a new record low since it has been tracked in 1976.

Meanwhile, the labor force participation rate went up another tenth of a point to 68.5 percent.

DEED Commissioner Steve Grove says the big challenge continues to be the historically tight labor market. He says we're still down just over 72,000 people in our labor force since the pandemic began.

DEED has launched a Summer Jobs campaign to highlight job market opportunities and to help employers find workers in labor pools they may have previously overlooked.

