Minnesota State Butterfly Added to Endangered List

UNDATED -- The Minnesota State Butterfly is now listed as endangered because of its fast dwindling population in North America.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature announced the designation Thursday for the orange-and-black monarch butterflies. The group estimates that populations have declined between 22% and 72% over a decade.

The monarch was adopted as the state butterfly in 2000. It is one of the few butterfly species that migrates north and south like birds do. About four generations of monarchs are born in Minnesota each summer and live roughly four weeks.

Monarch caterpillars appear to feed exclusively on milkweed, which grows throughout Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resouces has information on how you can create your own backyard butterfly garden.

The Minnesota Monarch Migration Fair is a one-day fair dedicated to monarch migration.

Located at Minnesota Native Landscapes' Foley Production Farm, on Sunday, August 21 from 12:00 - 6:00 PM! Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for youth.

