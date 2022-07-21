Legion Baseball Scores And Recaps – July 21st, 2022

2022 MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Division 1 Playoff Sub-State #12

SARTELL/COLD SPRING CO-HOSTS

Wednesday July 20th

SARTELL POST #455 5 COLD SPRING POST #277 3

The Sartell Legion defeated their Sub-State 12 rivals the Cold Spring Legion, backed by nine hits. The Sartell starting pitcher was Tory Lund, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ethan Acker threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, and he issued two walks. Righty Drew Geiger threw 1 1/3 innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Sartell Legion offense was led by Tory Lund, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Blake Haus went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Simones went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Wesley Johnson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored one run. Gavan Schulte went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4 and Carson Gross and Jackson Vos both went 1-for-3.

The starting pitcher for the Cold Spring Legion was Beck Loesch, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cold Spring offense was led by Evan Acheson, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Blake Tyluki went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Cole Fuchs went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Jack Spanier went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brady Schaefer earned three walks. Beck Loesch went 1-for-4, Luke VanErp earned a walk, Thad Lieser and Jordan Theisen both scored a run.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST #76 6 SAUK RAPIDS POST #254 5

The St. Cloud Chutes defeated their Sub-State rivals the Sauk Rapids Legion, backed by fourteen hits. Their starting pitcher was Talon Braegelman, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jackson Henderson threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and one run to earn the save.

The Chutes offense was led by Austin Lenzmeier, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Cooper Kosiba went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. John Hawkins went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Caleb Leintz went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Evan Wahlin went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Jack Theisen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Steven Ellingson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tommy Gohman went 1-for-3, Grant Wensmann was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Trevor Fleege scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Sauk Rapids legion was Keegan Patterson, he threw 5 1/3 innings. He gave up thirteen hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Luke Pakkala threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Sauk Rapids offense was led by Terrence Moody, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Owen Arndt went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Pakkala went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Tapio went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jeff Solorz scored a run. Keegan Patterson went 1-for-4 and Andrew Bemboom went 1-for-3.

FOLEY POST #298 5 LITTLE FALLS POST #46 3

The Foley Legion defeated their Sub-State rivals the Little Falls Legion, backed by ten hits, including a huge double. This game was scoreless till the fifth inning and both teams put up three runs. The Foley Legion put up two in the top of the sixth inning. The Foley Legion starting pitcher was Josiah Peterson, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Foley offense was led by Bryce Gapinski, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Ryan Chmielewski had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Charles Hackett went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Trey Emmerich went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Alex Jennissen went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Mitch Foss went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Derek Dahman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brett Leabch had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Little Falls Legion was Matt Filippi, he threw 5 2/3 innings. He gave up ten hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Beau Thoma threw 1 1/3 inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Little Falls offense was led by Hunter Filippi went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Zach Gwost went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Owen Bode went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Matt Filippi went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Collin Kray and Riley Czech both went 1-for-4 and Beau Thoma had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk.

SCHEDULE

Thursday July 21st @ Sartell

Cold Spring vs. St. Chutes 5:00

Foley vs. Sartell 7:30