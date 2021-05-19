Minnesota Twins Unveil 2021 Special Events & Promotions

MINNEAPOLIS -- With expanded capacity coming to Target Field, the Minnesota Twins have unveiled the team's special events and promotions schedule for 2021.

Target Field's fan capacity for Twins home games has increased to 60% for May, growing to 80% in June, and back to 100% for the final forty regular season home games beginning July 5th.

2021 Special Events & Promotion Highlights

June-a-Palooza : After having an empty stadium last season, the Twins will celebrate the start of summer with a giveaway at each of the team's 12 scheduled home games in June.

1991 World Series Champions 30th Anniversary Celebration : On the 30th anniversary of the the '91 World Series, the Twins will honor their iconic 1991 Champions with an on-field celebration prior to the Saturday, August 14 game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Twins Hall of Fame Weekend : Justin Morneau will become the 34th inductee into the Twins Hall of Fame on September 25th, and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Morneau Hall of Fame Bobblehead. (Also, the first 5,000 fans in attendance on September 28th will get a Morneau Hall of Fame Collectors’ Pin.)

Fan Appreciation Weekend and Kids Appreciation Day : The final home weekend of the 2021 regular season occurs September 23-26 when the Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays. The first 20,000 fans through the gates for both Fan Appreciation Weekend games on September 23 and 24 will receive a Twins Stocking Cap. On Kids Appreciation Day on September 26 the first 5,000 kids 12-and-under in will receive a T.C. Kids Mug.

Bobbleheads : In addition to the Justin Morneau bobblehead game in September, the first 10,000 fans can grab a Josh Donaldson bobblehead on July 23rd, and a 'Bomba Squad' bobblehead featuring Nelson Cruz, Mitch Garver, Max Kepler, Miguel Sanó and Eddie Rosario on July 10th.

Clothing and Apparel : The first 5,000 fans on June 8th will get a Corduroy Twins Bomber Cap. A a Josh Donaldson “Bringer of Rain” Umbrella Hat will be available for the first 5,000 fans on June 11th. On July 9th the first 10,000 fans will get a Baby Blue Twins Replica Jersey, and on August 28th, the firs 10,000 through the gates will receive a Twins T-Shirt.

For the Kids : Younger Twins fans are sure to enjoy the T.C. Build-a-Bear on August 15th August 15th for the first 5,000 kids 12-and-under. On July 24th & 25th a T.C. Back to School Bag will be presented to the first 5,000 kids 12-and-under. The first 5,000 kids can get a Case IH Tractor Toy on August 29th.

You can see the full list of dates and promotions for the 2021 home season at Target Field HERE.

Single-game tickets for the remaining 2021 home schedule set to go on-sale at noon CT tomorrow (Thursday, May 20) via twinsbaseball.com and the MLB Ballpark app.