Minnesota Twins Celebrating 30th Anniversary of 1991 World Series

MINNEAPOLIS -- It will be a fun three days this weekend at Target Field as the Minnesota Twins celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1991 World Series Championship.

Spokesman Matt Hodson says the magic hasn't faded a bit:

"Everything with that World Series: the back-and-forth, the four walk-off wins, Game 6 and 7 at the Dome, first with Kirby (Puckett) and 'we'll see you tomorrow night', then Jack Morris in Game 7. Just what an epic World Series it was, and to come out on the winning side of that."

Festivities begin Friday night, and on Saturday night fans can have their photo taken with alumni of the 1991 world champion team, including Game 7 heroes Dan Gladden and Gene Larkin.

Sunday spotlights long-time contributions of the Twins Community Fund. Tickets are still available at twinsbaseball.com, 1-800-33-TWINS, or stop by the ballpark.

The full lineup of weekend festivities is below:

Friday, August 13 vs. Tampa Bay Rays presented by Minnesota Lottery (7:10 p.m.)

The reunion weekend kicks off with photo opportunities and a celebration of 1991 players and fans alike. (Please note that players and times for photo opportunities are subject to change.)

Pregame Photo Opportunity (6:15 to 6:45 p.m.): Fans have an opportunity to get their photo taken with Game 7 batterymates Jack Morris and Brian Harper , along with fan favorite Junior Ortiz , inside Gate 29. Twins Season Ticket Holders have an exclusive photo session at the Digital Clubhouse with two members of the 1991 starting rotation ( Scott Erickson and Kevin Tapani ), bullpen standout Carl Willis and closer Rick Aguilera .

Fans have an opportunity to get their photo taken with Game 7 batterymates and , along with fan favorite , inside Gate 29. Twins Season Ticket Holders have an exclusive photo session at the Digital Clubhouse with two members of the 1991 starting rotation ( and ), bullpen standout and closer . In-game Photo Opportunity: The 1991 World Series trophy will be on display for fans to take photos with throughout the weekend in Truly On Deck (except for during Saturday’s pregame ceremony).

The 1991 World Series trophy will be on display for fans to take photos with throughout the weekend in Truly On Deck (except for during Saturday’s pregame ceremony). Take Me Out to the Ballgame: A special group of fans who have been Twins Season Ticket Holders since 1991 will lead the crowd in “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the 7th-inning stretch.

A special group of fans who have been Twins Season Ticket Holders since 1991 will lead the crowd in “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the 7th-inning stretch. Friday Night Fireworks presented by Securian Financial: The fifth in a summer-long series of postgame Friday night fireworks, presented by Securian Financial, will be set to the top songs from 1991.

Saturday, August 14 vs. Tampa Bay Rays (6:10 p.m.)

On this, the 30th anniversary of the best Fall Classic ever played, the Twins will honor their fabled 1991 World Series Champions prior to the game. (Please note that players and times for photo opportunities are subject to change.)

Pregame Photo Opportunity (4:45 to 5:15 p.m.): Fans have an opportunity to have their photo taken with 1991 alumni Greg Gagne , Scott Leius , Al Newman and Mike Pagliarulo inside Gate 29. Twins Season Ticket Holders have an exclusive photo session at the Digital Clubhouse with Randy Bush , Chili Davis and Game 7 walk-off heroes Dan Gladden (series-winning run) and Gene Larkin (series-winning hit).

Fans have an opportunity to have their photo taken with 1991 alumni , , and inside Gate 29. Twins Season Ticket Holders have an exclusive photo session at the Digital Clubhouse with , and Game 7 walk-off heroes (series-winning run) and (series-winning hit). Pregame Ceremony (5:50 p.m.): An on-field, pregame ceremony will celebrate the 1991 World Series Champion Minnesota Twins through highlights, unique reflections and never-before-seen footage introduced by John Gordon ; a brief roundtable with Chili Davis , Kent Hrbek and Andy MacPhail , hosted by Dick Bremer ; and a special ceremonial first pitch.

An on-field, pregame ceremony will celebrate the 1991 World Series Champion Minnesota Twins through highlights, unique reflections and never-before-seen footage introduced by ; a brief roundtable with , and , hosted by ; and a special ceremonial first pitch. In-game Photo Opportunity: The 1991 World Series trophy will be on display for fans to take photos with throughout the weekend in Truly On Deck (except for during Saturday’s pregame ceremony).

The 1991 World Series trophy will be on display for fans to take photos with throughout the weekend in Truly On Deck (except for during Saturday’s pregame ceremony). The ’91 Collection by DJ Skee: Renowned Minnesota artist DJ Skee – who attended Games 1, 6 and 7 of the 1991 World Series as a child – is dropping an exclusive collection available only at Target Field on August 14. “The ’91 Collection” features limited edition pieces with World Series, Minneapolis and Twins-inspired art designed by Skee; for more information, please visit twinsbaseball.com/91collection.

Sunday, August 15 vs. Tampa Bay Rays presented by U.S. Bank (1:10 p.m.)

The Twins will wrap up this special weekend by celebrating the 30th anniversary and ongoing impact of the Minnesota Twins Community Fund.

Giveaway – T.C. Build-A-Bear presented by U.S. Bank: The first 5,000 kids 12-and-under will receive a special T.C. Build-A-Bear presented by U.S. Bank.

The first 5,000 kids 12-and-under will receive a special T.C. Build-A-Bear presented by U.S. Bank. 30th Anniversary of the Minnesota Twins Community Fund: Launched in 1991 following the club’s World Series championship with revenue from Homer Hanky sales and other championship events, the Minnesota Twins Community Fund is also celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021. In the three decades since, more than $22 million has been given to support youth programs across Twins Territory, with hundreds of thousands of children benefitting from Community Fund initiatives. Prior to the game, the Twins will honor 30 years – and counting – of the Community Fund and its impact on enriching local and regional communities.

Launched in 1991 following the club’s World Series championship with revenue from Homer Hanky sales and other championship events, the Minnesota Twins Community Fund is also celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021. In the three decades since, more than $22 million has been given to support youth programs across Twins Territory, with hundreds of thousands of children benefitting from Community Fund initiatives. Prior to the game, the Twins will honor 30 years – and counting – of the Community Fund and its impact on enriching local and regional communities. Kids Day presented by Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare: Every Sunday, kids’ meals are half price – just $4 – thanks to Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare. Postgame, all kids 12-and-younger can run the bases on the field.

Every Sunday, kids’ meals are half price – just $4 – thanks to Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare. Postgame, all kids 12-and-younger can run the bases on the field. Bullseye Fan Zone, Presented by Target: For the first time since 2019, Target’s Bullseye Fan Zone is back! Located on Schneiderman’s Lawn at Gate 34, the Bullseye Fan Zone features family-friendly interactives, including a mascot race, a pop fly competition and a to-go kit with a custom, DIY kids project.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

8 Essentials to Have on Hand for Storm Watching in Minnesota