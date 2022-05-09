Minnesota Twins 2022 Special Events & Promotions
Here's a look at the Minnesota Twins special events and promotions schedule for 2022.
The team, is off to a great start, sitting in first place in the American League Central Division with series this week against the Houston Astros at Target Field.
2022 Special Events & Promotion Highlights
Dollar Hot Dog Night (5/10): Every Tuesday, hot dogs are just $1 at the Hennepin Grille and Taste of Twins Territory concession stands Limit 20,000 per game; 2 per person.
Star Wars T-Shirt Night (5/11): The first 10,000 fans through the gate will receive a free Minnesota Twins Star Wars t-shirt.
Kids Day (5/15): Every Sunday, kids meals are half price--just $4! Postgame, kids can run the bases. Kids Meals are available at the Hennepin Grille by Section 311 and Taste of Twins Territory by Section 124.
Twins Ball Cap Night (5/27): The first 10,000 fans through the gate will receive a free Minnesota Twins Star ball cap.
Friday Night Fireworks (6/10): Postgame fireworks every Friday night game from June through August.
Play Ball T-shirt Night (6/12): The first 5,000 kids 12 & under through the gate will receive a free Minnesota Twins Play Ball t-shirt.
You can see the full list of dates and promotions for the 2022 home season at Target Field HERE.
Single-game tickets for the remaining 2022 home schedule are on sale now at twinsbaseball.com and the MLB Ballpark app.
The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest